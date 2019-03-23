By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

More by this Author

Belongings of 136 students at Njoro Girls High School in Nakuru County have been destroyed in dormitory fire on Saturday.

According to Njoro OCPD Mohammed Huka, the fire started at 3.30pm while the students were attending their afternoon classes.

"We are glad no student was injured in the incident. The fire was huge and no property was rescued," Said Mr Huka.

The OCPD said the cause of fire has not been established but police have opened an investigation.