JOHN NJOROGE

More than 20 families have been left homeless after a night fire razed their wooden houses in Mutirithia village in Molo town, Nakuru County.

Speaking to the Nation, the residents said nothing was salvaged from the wooden houses following the Tuesday night fire.

Ms Lucy Njambi said she lost valuables of unknown value during the 9pm incident that was suspected to have been caused by a jiko.

"I lost valuables during the inferno that left me with the clothes I am wearing," said Ms Njambi, adding that property worth thousands of shillings was burnt to ashes.

DARKNESS

The residents said first responders who arrived at the scene had difficulties trying to access the area because of darkness that hit the village.

"The area has no street lights and this has also been a source of insecurity," said Mr Njoroge Muchiri, a resident.

Ms Mary Wangui said no one was hurt during the incident.

"The flames were spreading fast. Rescuers used sand and water to put out the fire," said Ms Wangui, who lost everything that was in her house.

FIRE ENGINE

The incident comes barely two months after a fire engine was flagged off in the area by Governor Lee Kinyanjui to avert the rampant incidents of fire in Molo, Elburgon and Kuresoi areas.

"Since the first appearance of the fire engine during the official launch in Molo town recently, we have never seen it despite fire incidents being reported in the area," said Mr Muchiri.