Fire razes homes and businesses in Njoro

Sunday October 6 2019

fire

Business and residential houses destroyed by fire at Mwisho wa Lami trading centre in Mau Narok, Nakuru County, on October 6, 2019. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • According to the residents, the Sunday inferno started at a petrol station.
JOHN NJOROGE
By JOHN NJOROGE
An inferno has destroyed residential houses and businesses at Mwisho wa Lami trading centre in Mau Narok.

According to the residents, the Sunday inferno started at a petrol station and spread quickly while the residents tried to put it out. Nakuru firefighters have been dispatched to contain it.

Njoro Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Huka has said no casualties have been reported. "We cannot estimate the number of houses destroyed at the moment until the fire is contained," said Mr Huka.