Fire razes homes and businesses in Njoro
Sunday October 6 2019
An inferno has destroyed residential houses and businesses at Mwisho wa Lami trading centre in Mau Narok.
According to the residents, the Sunday inferno started at a petrol station and spread quickly while the residents tried to put it out. Nakuru firefighters have been dispatched to contain it.
Njoro Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Huka has said no casualties have been reported. "We cannot estimate the number of houses destroyed at the moment until the fire is contained," said Mr Huka.