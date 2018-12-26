By MACHARIA MWANGI

Five people suffered slight injuries on Christmas day after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a van at the notorious Kinungi stretch along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the victims were rushed to the sub-county hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The collision, he said, occurred at around midnight when the driver ferrying the five people attempted to overtake another vehicle.

"His vehicle collided with an oncoming van during the Christmas night accident," said the OCPD.

MINOR INJURIES

Mr Waweru said hospital authorities had confirmed that the victims were treated of minor injuries and discharged.

He at the same time dispelled reports circulating on the social media claiming that a serious accident had occurred in Kinungi earlier.

"Several vehicles collided but none of the occupants were injured. The mishap was caused by a pickup driver who attempted to overtake several vehicles," said Mr Waweru.