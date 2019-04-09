By ERIC MATARA

The quality of food donated to hunger-stricken parts of the country has come under sharp scrutiny after Chinese investors gave alcohol to residents of a village in Tiaty, Baringo County as part of food aid.

Leaders, health officials and civil society groups have weighed in on the incident and demanded that food donations be thoroughly inspected before they are delivered to hunger-stricken regions.

“As a country we need to begin exercising caution and ensure food donated to people hit by famine is tested and given a clean bill of health by health officials. Otherwise we can easily feed people with bad food and cause more deaths and harm,” said Mr Jesse Karanja, the chairman of People’s Power Watch, a Nakuru-based human rights group.

ENSURE SAFETY

He said well-wishers who want to assist affected communities should desist from taking commodities that can ruin the morals of the people.

“Well-wishers have opted to take advantage of suffering Kenyans. I demand that relevant government agencies ensure that the safety of all food donations is guaranteed,” added Mr Karanja.

The Director of Public Health Kepha Ombacho, in an interview with the Nation, also condemned the Tiaty incident, saying it was dangerous to give the starving residents alcohol.

“The Chinese company’s action is unfortunate and totally unacceptable. How can you give people who are starving alcohol?” wondered Dr Ombacho.

ALCOHOL

He said alcohol is directly absorbed into the body, making it dangerous to especially starving people.

According to Dr Ombacho, food donations should meet good health standards before being distributed.

“Any food donations should be fit for human consumption so as not to poison hunger victims,” added Dr Ombacho.

At the same time, leaders from the South Rift demanded that the representatives of the Chinese company – Ghuanshan International Mining Company Limited – that donated foodstuffs and the alcohol be investigated.

INSENSITIVE

The leaders, among them Nakuru MCAs led by Dr Peter Mbae and County Jubilee Secretary-General Peter Cheruiyot, termed the incident as unacceptable and insensitive.

“I condemn the barbaric act and l want to call upon investigative agencies to probe the incident and possibly charge those found culpable. It is good they donated food including bags of maize and vegetable oil but introducing the Tsingtao beer to the residents is wrong and should be condemned,” said Mr Cheruiyot.

PROBE MP

Mr Cheruiyoit also wants conduct of Tiaty MP William, who presided over the donations, investigated.

Last Friday, the Chinese company donated beer as part of food aid to the hunger-ravaged village in Tiaty.

But a number of Kenyans and leaders condemned the Chinese, saying it took advantage of the illiterate, hunger-stricken villagers.

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church women ministers led by Ms Anita Too have also condemned the investors for taking advantage of the suffering of the people.

Central Rift SDA Pastor Evans Ooga urged local leaders to initiate irrigation schemes to boost food security and avoid reliance on food aid.