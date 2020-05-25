Form One student defiled, murdered in Molo

By JOHN NJOROGE

More by this Author

By BAYA SAMUEL

More by this Author

A 14-year-old Form One student was defiled then murdered and her body dumped at Barget Forest in Molo, Nakuru County.

She had stabs wounds on her face which was splattered with blood.

The body was discovered on Monday afternoon by her friends who had managed to escape an attack by a local man who was later lynched by local residents.

The father of the victim, Mr Stephen Mbugua, said his daughter left home in the company of her friends in the morning to fetch firewood.

"I received the news that my third born daughter's body had been discovered in the forest," said Mr Mbugua.

Molo Sub-county Police Commander Joseph Karanja said the suspect defiled the student before killing her.

Advertisement

"The suspect confronted the girl as she and others fetched firewood in the middle of the forest" said Mr Karanja, adding that the other girls escaped and reported the incident to their parents.

Mr Karanja described his late daughter as respectful, polite and hardworking.

The police boss said after the heinous act, the suspect went back to his house where angry residents later attacked him before lynching him.

Mr Karanja, however, cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

Ms Joyce Karanja, a resident, said the suspect had been issuing threats to residents that he will kill them.