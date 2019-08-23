During the attack, two police officers were seriously injured.

Mr Kimani, Mr Kariuki and Mr Chege faced additional charges of malicious damage of property.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

A Molo court on Friday charged four people who had attacked police officers in Kuresoi North, with incitement and assault.

Peter Waithaka, Josephat Kimani, David Kariuki and James Chege, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Rhoda Yator, were accused of jointly inciting residents of Kamwaura trading centre to attack police officers and free a suspect who was in the officers’ custody.

INCITEMENT

Charge sheet indicates that the four uttered words that incited the residents to obstruct police officers from arresting one Mr Waithaka, a businessman in the area.

Mr Kimani, Mr Kariuki and Mr Chege faced additional charges of malicious damage of property.

They are accused of setting on fire a Toyota Probox vehicle belonging to Ms Everlyne Chepkoech, which was being used by the officers.

The suspects are said to have led the mob in attacking the officers among them Officer Commanding Molo Police Station who had gone to arrest a businessman in Molo on July 23.

The suspects, however, denied the charges and were freed on Sh50,000 bond with similar surety or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

INJURED

During the attack, two police officers were seriously injured.

According to the prosecution, the businessman refused to accompany the officers to the station.

He demanded to be shown a warrant of arrest and called the residents for help claiming that the officers, who were in civilian clothes, were thieves.

Irate residents descended on the officers and set their vehicle on fire.

The officers were rescued by their colleagues from Kamwaura Police Station who arrested Mr Waithaka and two others.