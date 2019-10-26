Governor Kinyanjui invites Ngugi wa Thiong’o to Nakuru

The devolved unit has spent millions of shillings to renovate the theatre.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nakuru County government has invited Kenya’s literary giant Ngugi wa Thiong’o to Nakuru Players Theatre.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui disclosed that the devolved unit had written to the award-winning writer to visit the facility.

His invitation comes in the wake of a successful show by Sarafina Musical dancers at the more than 70 years old theatre.

Nakuru County Chief Officer in charge of Gender, Culture and Social services Tume Abduba said that thousands of Nakuru residents have flocked the refurbished Nakuru Players Theatre since the four-day production started last Thursday to watch Sarafina Musical show.

The shows will end on October 27 with two sessions at 3pm and 6pm. The show depicts South African teenagers’ fight against apartheid in the Soweto uprising.

“I have initiated the process of bringing great theatre personalities such as Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o to Nakuru Players Theatre and we are waiting for his confirmation,” said Mr Kinyanjui on Saturday.

He said Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o is a symbol of literary unity and culture in Kenya.

He added: “If all goes well, we should have a memorable a night with Prof Ngugi in December.”

He said his government seeks to make the theatre vibrant throughout the year by involving local writers and artists.

“We have our own homegrown writers such as Henry ole Kulet and Kinyanjui Comboni from Molo sub county and a horde of lecturers teaching in local universities such as Egerton, Kabarak and Mt Kenya whom we want to be part of the revival of theatre in Nakuru County,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

The devolved unit has spent millions of shillings to renovate the theatre.

Mr Kinyanjui said some international tourists who watched the Sarafina Musical show on Friday were so moved and have decided to extend their stay in Nakuru to watch it again.

“My government has elaborate plans to make Nakuru Players Theatre a preferred get away destination, we will continue to increase its annual allocation,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

Mr Kinyanjui said the theatre has attracted institutions such as Greensteds International School which has promised to use it to stage their plays and music concerts.

The governor revealed that half of the cast in the Sarafina musical show come from Nakuru while the rest come from Nairobi.

He said his government will make the cosmopolitan county “home of arts and theatre.”