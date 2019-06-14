By KATE WANDERI

More by this Author

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has ordered all street children and families to register with the social services office within the next two weeks.

The directive comes months after Nakuru County law enforcers rounded up more than 42 street children before dumping them at Torongo area in Baringo.

NORMAL LIVES

The governor gave the directive as he toured a street children dropping centre at Menengai Social Hall on June 13, 2019.

He said that after speaking to the street children in Nakuru, he discovered that most of them just required minimal help to lead normal lives.

He added that the orphaned ones will be provided with houses, while others will be taken back to their homes.

The governor promised that those willing to pursue courses will be enrolled in vocational training centres across the county.

“We want lasting solutions. After two weeks, we will not allow any of them in the streets,” Governor Kinyanjui noted.

FOOD

The governor urged residents not to give the street children money and food. This, he said, encouraged them to remain on the streets.

“By giving them money and food, we are giving them incentives to remain in the streets,” said the governor.

The county chief also asked teachers and parents to work together in integrating the street children in the society.