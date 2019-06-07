Nakuru Specialist Hospital, the brain child of 13 medical professionals in the county, has nine specialists and four general practitioners.

A team of medical doctors and health specialists put up modern health facility in Lanet

By Francis Mureithi

A team of medical doctors and health specialists in various fields have put up a multi-million hospital in Lanet, Nakuru County.

Nakuru Specialist Hospital, will supplement the county’s overstretched health care system due to the increasing population.

The county’s health sector lacks specialised services such as laparoscopic [a surgical diagnostic procedure used to examine the organs inside the abdomen] which is offered by only one private hospital in the county.

Nakuru Specialist Hospital, the brain child of 13 medical professionals in the county, has nine specialists and four general practitioners.

The state of the art medical facility is situated at the former Muthaiti Secondary School along Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

“This is not an ordinary hospital, so far we have injected more than Sh40 million and by the time it is fully operational, we shall have spent about Sh500 million,” said Dr Felix Atisa who is the chairman of the hospital board.

“Many public and private hospitals in Nakuru County have no capacity to employ specialists, we want to save residents the agony of traveling to Nairobi or Eldoret for specialised consultancy services,” said Dr Atisa.

He said the initial capital used to set up the hospital was Sh720,000 which was raised as share contribution from board of directors.

The state-of-the-art hospital which brings some of the top medical brains in Nakuru with experience ranging between five to 20 years has come as a big relief to the residents of the cosmopolitan county.

Dr Atisa, who is a gynaecologist, said the board comprises surgeons, paediatrician, orthopaedics, ear, nose and throat specialists, dentists, and general practitioners among other others.

“What is so unique about this hospital is that apart from modern equipment, our team of doctors will be available round the clock and patients will not be referred elsewhere,” said Dr Atisa.

He said the hospital’s two theatres have been equipped with modern machines. Its radiography department is equally well equipped with modern x-ray machines.

The entrance of Nakuru Specialist Hospital in Lanet, Nakuru County. The hospital opened its doors to the public on June 6, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The 90-bed capacity hospital has 20 private rooms, several semi private wards, maternity wing and general wards.

Some of the key departments include surgery, orthopaedic, paediatric, obstetrics and gynaecology and dental among others.

“We are engaging our partners to set up a renal unit and an ophthalmology department,” said Dr Atisa.

The hospital has created jobs for clinical officers, nurses, laboratory technicians and pharmacists among others.

“Currently we have engaged five nurses, two lab technologists, a pharmacist, and several support staff,” said Dr Atisa

He said more jobs will be created in the customer care, human resource and marketing departments.

“We intend to hire 50 nurses when the hospital becomes fully operational,” said De Atisa.

Dr Wachira Makanga, a surgeon, said the hospital has given the specialists an opportunity to improve the healthcare standard in Nakuru.