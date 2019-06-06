By MACHARIA MWANGI

More by this Author

A man who was on a fishing expedition in Lake Naivasha was on Tuesday evening mauled to death by a hippo.

According to the Boat Owners Association Chairman David Kilo, the lone fisherman was casting his fishing net in the waters at around 5.30pm when he was attacked.

He said the fisherman was bitten on the left side of his chest, sustaining serious injuries and efforts to save him proved futile.

"We administered first aid on the victim and later rushed him to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital he but was pronounced dead on arrival," said Mr Kilo.

He cautioned fisherman against venturing into areas harbouring the ferocious animals that have killed and maimed a number of fishermen and local and international tourists.

UNLICENSED FISHERMAN

Despite the obvious dangers, unlicensed fishermen continue to risk their lives by fishing on the edges of Lake Naivasha, areas that are preferred by the semi-aquatic animals.

On August 11, 2018, a Taiwanese tourist was killed by a hippo as he attempted to take photos of the animals.

His colleague escaped with minor injuries.

In January 2018, another fisherman at the lake, Enoch Romano, lost both of his legs following hippo attack in Kasarani area.

He is now confined to a wheelchair and had to abandon his fishing business.