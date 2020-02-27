Dr Waibe, a toxicologist who tested samples from the body said that Ms Boit had been injected with a pesticide.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology lecturer Irene Jepchumba Boit was poisoned before she was strangled to death, evidence by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu and analyst Joel Waibe reveal.

Ms Boit’s body was retrieved from Molo River in Rongai Sub-County of Nakuru on July 6, 2018.

CHOKAA FALLS

Mr Godrey Kagongo has been charged with her murder. Mr Kangogo alleged that the tutor fell off the cliff at the Chokaa Falls where they had a picnic.

However, Dr Ngulungu who conducted a postmortem claimed the body had bruises on her neck which indicates that she was strangled.

Appearing before Justice Joel Mwaura, Dr Ngulungu said the postmortem revealed that the deceased had bruises on the elbows, shoulder, scalp as well a black eye which he said was as a result of bleeding under the skin.

“We concluded that the cause of death might be manual strangulation,” said Dr Ngulungu.

Dr Waibe, a toxicologist who tested samples from the body said that Ms Boit had been injected with a pesticide.

Dr Waibe said the tests revealed a propoxur, a carbamate pesticide, which is harmful if ingested, was detected in the liver and stomach samples.

He further also revealed that Ms Boit’s blood tested positive for alcohol.

PESTICIDE

“A combination of pesticide and alcohol was detected in the post-mortem specimen could have contributed to the death of Ms Irene Jepchumba,” read the report.

The reports were however, challenged by the defense lawyer led by David Mongeri who claimed the post mortem report could have been doctored.

Mr Mongeri questioned why the pathologist failed to allow a doctor from the family of the accused to represent them during the post-mortem.

“Why did the witness choose a doctor for the family when they had recommended one? This only shows that the pathologist had a predetermined outcome of the examination,” said Mr Mongeri.

Mr Kangongo, who has denied murder charge, is out on bond.