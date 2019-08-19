alexa Gridlock as truck overturns, blocks roundabout in Nakuru - Daily Nation
Gridlock as truck overturns, blocks roundabout in Nakuru

Monday August 19 2019

Nakuru truck overturns

The truck that overturned at the Nakuru-Nairobi roundabout in Nakuru town on August 19,2019. No one was hurt in the 5am incident. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI
Transport in Nakuru was paralysed on Monday morning after a truck overturned at a roundabout within the town, completely blocking the highway.

The truck’s driver lost control as he tried to avoid a speeding car as he negotiated the roundabout.

Witnesses said the truck, which was loaded with goods and which was traveling from Nairobi to Nakuru, overturned at 5am.

The driver and his passenger got stuck in its cabin and they were later rescued by passers-by.

The two sustained minor injuries.

Stranded motorists tried to look for alternative routes to avoid the jam while other impatient drivers started to overlap.

Police from Nakuru intervened to clear the gridlock and directed vehicles from Nairobi to branch through the town's CBD and use Kenyatta Avenue.