By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

More by this Author

Transport in Nakuru was paralysed on Monday morning after a truck overturned at a roundabout within the town, completely blocking the highway.

The truck’s driver lost control as he tried to avoid a speeding car as he negotiated the roundabout.

Witnesses said the truck, which was loaded with goods and which was traveling from Nairobi to Nakuru, overturned at 5am.

The driver and his passenger got stuck in its cabin and they were later rescued by passers-by.

The two sustained minor injuries.

Stranded motorists tried to look for alternative routes to avoid the jam while other impatient drivers started to overlap.