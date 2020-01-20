By ERIC MATARA

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has told off three legislators from the county who have challenged him to show the electorate the development projects he has initiated since he took office in 2017.

Reacting to attacks on his administration by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and his Nakuru Town East counterpart David Gikaria, the governor urged to join him in his transformation and development agenda instead of politicising issues.

Mr Kinyanjui said it is regrettable that the MPs have resorted to outbursts in their quest for positions in the 2022 general elections.

“The outburst by a section of leaders from Nakuru County is regrettable and unfortunate. I urge the MPs to stop politicising issues and concentrate on the development agenda. My administration is focused whereas some of my myopic critics have their eyes trained on 2022 general elections,” the county boss told the Nation.

The MPs recently accused the governor of clinging onto national government projects instead of initiating his own using county funds.

Bu the governor defended his track record, saying he has partnered with various stakeholders to bring development to the people of Nakuru.

“In 2017, I made promises to the people of Nakuru and that is what l am busy delivering on. I am not interested in sideshows and political machinations. Those who want to challenge me, let them face me in 2022. I am not afraid of them,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

The lawmakers had on Sunday demanded that Governor Kinyanjui shows the electorate what he has done in his three years in office.

“Governor Kinyanjui has developed a tendency to claim responsibility for projects including roads, health facilities and any other key projects done by the national government to hoodwink the public that he is working. I dare Mr Kinyanjui to show the electorate any development projects his administration has initiated, three years since he took office, because the county has been receiving billions of shillings from the national government every financial year,” said Senator Kihika.

Ms Kihika has previously expressed her interest in vying for the Nakuru governor’s seat come 2022.

According to the senator, instead of the county boss initiating county-funded development projects, he is and taking credit for those funded by the national government.

In reaction, the governor said he has partnered with global lenders, the national government, government parastatals and donors to ensure Nakuru gets its rightful share of development.

“I will not be cowed by detractors whose only achievement since they were elected is empty rhetoric. I will not stop working with the national government and other partners to spur development in the region,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

The governor further said that it is disheartening to see the leaders channelling their eloquence and energies into political rhetoric, something they hardly demonstrate when debating important matters of the nation.

“If energies expended on unnecessary bickering were channelled to youth unemployment, food security and other challenges facing the society, we would move much closer to our aspirations as a county and a nation,” he added.

Last week, the three lawmakers were denied access to a function graced by President Kenyatta in Nakuru town.

They blamed Governor Kinyanjui for their predicament.

Governor Kinyanjui later dismissed their claims, urging them to respect the President and avoid hurling insults at the head of State.