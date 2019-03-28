Mr Omido had on February 21 ordered the closure of the case after the State failed to agree on the investigating officers to testify.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

The High Court in Nakuru has given suspected police imposter Joshua Waiganjo 14 days to respond to an application by the State seeking to re-open the prosecution of the case.

Justice Joel Ngugi on Thursday directed Mr Waiganjo, former Rift Valley Provincial Police boss John M’Mbijiwe and Anti-Stock Theft Unit boss Remi Ngugi to file their replies before the application is dealt with.

Mr Waiganjo is charged alongside Mr Ngugi and Mr M'Mbijiwe who are facing abuse of office charges.

In the application filed by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Daniel Karori, the State seeks to review the decision by Principal Magistrate Joe Omido to close the case without giving investigating officers an opportunity to testify.

TESTIFY

Mr Omido had on February 21 ordered the closure of the case after the State failed to agree on the investigating officers to testify.

The ruling, which was slated for March 7, 2019, was suspended after the DPP moved to the High Court and obtained orders temporarily restricting the proceedings.

The State seeks to have three officers namely Superintendent of Police Fatuma Hadi, Gideon Kimilu and Joseph Ngisa, who had jointly investigated the case, to testify before the ruling is delivered.

IMPARTIAL

In a sworn affidavit before the court, Ms Hadi claims the trial was impartial and had not accorded the investigating team enough time to testify.

She accused the court of frustrating efforts by police to pin the suspects.

“I was never invited by the court or the prosecutor to testify on the role that I played,” read part of the document.

Mr M’Mbijiwe and Mr Ngugi have denied abuse of office charges. Justice Ngugi directed that the case be mentioned on June 13.