 KFS warns against illegal tree felling - Daily Nation
KFS warns Nakuru residents against illegal tree felling

Friday March 29 2019

Kenya Forest Service has warned Nakuru residents to desist from illegal tree felling and bush burning. PHOTO | KEVIN ROTICH | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • A local who sought anonymity and who is familiar with the forest said the loggers are well-known.

By KEVIN ROTICH
The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has warned Nakuru residents against illegal tree felling and indiscriminate bush burning across the county.

KFS South Rift Regional Commander for Security and Disaster Patrick Peto said offenders caught will be prosecuted.

“Logging within the forests have been banned by the government of Kenya and everyone is expected to adhere to the directive,” Mr Peto said.

When Nation visited the Menengai Forest in Nakuru, stumps of felled trees were strewn all over the landscape.

A local who sought anonymity and who is familiar with the forest said the loggers are well-known.

But he accused KFS rangers manning the forest of laxity.