Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has reshuffled his Cabinet in the wake of MCAs' plan to impeach Roads minister Lucy Kariuki.

Governor Kinyanjui moved Ms Kariuki to the department of Youth, Gender, Culture, Sports and Social Services, a move that observers said was aimed at cooling temperatures following calls for her exit.

A statement from communications director Beatrice Obwocha said, however, that the move was based on the need to improve services.

Peter Ketyenyal, the Finance executive, had been heading the Youth docket in acting capacity.

MAJOR PROJECT

Governor Kinyanjui said Deputy Governor Eric Korir will take over the Roads department in acting capacity.

Dr Korir will now oversee one of the ambitious flagship projects under Governor Kinyanjui administration - the multi-million shilling ‘Boresha Barabara’ project.

The project, which will see roads in the county’s 55 wards upgraded, was allocated Sh210 million in the in the 2018/19 budget while the Roads department was allocated Sh1.2 billion.

Dilapidated roads in agriculture-rich areas are among those that will be rehabilitated to boost farming.

The county procured equipment including eight 25-tonne tippers for the roads project.

IMPEACHMENT MOTION

An impeachment motion against Ms Kariuki was adjourned last Thursday after a disagreement on the voting method at the assembly.

However, she is not out of the woods yet as the motion will be addressed on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

Following chaos in the House, Speaker Joel Maina Kairu was forced to invoke standing order 110 (1) to adjourn the motion to Tuesday.

The standing order reads in part, “In the event of grave disorder arising in the assembly, the Speaker may adjourn the assembly forthwith or suspend any sitting for a period to be determined by him or her.”