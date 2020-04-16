Kipyegon Kenei murder: kin yet to get death report, pay

By BAYA SAMUEL

The family of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei is yet to receive any final report about his death, his brother Kevin Kimutai has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Nation, Mr Kimutai said they are still waiting for the report and that no compensation has so far been granted to the family.

Mr Kenei, who worked as the head of security at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, died in February under unclear circumstances and his body was found at his house in Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said he was murdered.

He was buried on March 7 at his home in Chemasisi village, Nakuru County.

His burial was attended by Deputy President William Ruto who called for the government to make sure the killers are arrested and prosecuted under the law.

“We have nothing to say at the moment. As a family, we are yet to get the final report on his death...We believe maybe after the report is out then the issues about compensation might come later, but currently we are also keeping our fingers crossed as we wait...As a family, we shall be guided by the report,” said Mr Kumutai, an elder brother to the deceased.

Before his burial, the family had demanded that the contents of Safaricom data extracted from his phone be made public.

The deceased’s father, John Chesang, said the family believes it his phone data holds crucial information about what transpired and the identity of the people who may have planned his death.

“As a family, are finally at ease after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti finally revealed that my son was murdered. However, what we want to know as the family are the contents of the data that was recovered from his phone. Let that data be made public like what they did to reveal what happened at the DP’s office,” he said when he viewed his son's body at Umash funeral home in Nakuru.