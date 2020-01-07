By BAYA SAMUEL

Veteran Nakuru politician Koigi Wamwere has defended Kandara MP Alice Wahome following the backlash over her remarks on President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership.

Mr Wamwere condemned those bashing the lawmaker, saying they are attempting to claw back on the gains of democracy in Kenya.

Speaking in an exclusive interview in Nakuru, Mr Wamwere said the statement by Ms Wahome over the conduct of President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga was her right of expression which she is allowed to exercise by the Constitution.

DARK DAYS

“It’s a pity that the Kandara legislator has been on the receiving end from allies of Raila and Uhuru over her last week’s remarks. Such happenings are returning us to the dark days of colonialism and it should not be allowed to continue,” said Mr Wamwere.

Last week, the Kandara MP made a scathing attack on President Kenyatta, claiming that he wants to cling onto power after the expiry of his term in 2022.

Ms Wahome described the President as “the biggest threat to Kenya’s economy, democracy and freedom of expression”.

She claimed President Kenyatta inherited “a rich democracy” from his predecessor Mwai Kibaki.

She alleged that under President Kenyatta’s regime, Kenya’s democracy has deteriorated.

CLING TO POWER

The MP also alleged that President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga are planning to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to change the Constitution and cling onto power after 2022.

But Mr Wamwere, who is a former Subukia MP, said Ms Wahome was right to express what she feels is a dissatisfaction by Kenyans, adding that this is allowed by the Constitution.

“Sometimes it makes me wonder whether such a backlash is what defines us as nation. The MP was expressing herself, giving Kenyans the side of her feelings. She should not be criticised in anyway because that is what democracy entails,” said Mr Wamwere.