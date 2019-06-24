According to the DCI’s report, Mr Salpei’s advances created a toxic working environment for the female teacher who later became close friends with Mr Lang’at.

Mr Philip Lang’at, 30, was wrongly accused by Mawingu Secondary School principal Wilson Salpei following a personal disagreement between them.

A teachers’ union in Nakuru has called for reinstatement of a tutor was interdicted last year after being falsely accused of impregnating a school girl in Kuresoi North.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (Kuppet) Nakuru branch issued the statement on Sunday calling for the Teachers Service Commission to revoke the tutor’s dismissal.

“It has come to our attention that after thorough investigations by the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Olenguruone in Kuresoi, Mr Philip Lang’at is innocent on allegations cited against him in a letter dated May 16, 2018,” read the statement issued by Mr Eliud Wanjohi, Kuppet’s Nakuru branch executive secretary.

According to the statement, Mr Philip Lang’at, 30, was wrongly accused by Mawingu Secondary School principal Wilson Salpei following a personal disagreement between them.

“Through the DCI’s enquiry number 2/2019, the baby was born and for fair justice, we advised the teacher to carry out a DNA test since we were also involved closely in monitoring the case. He surrendered himself to the police and was later escorted to Kuresoi Health Centre for collection of blood sample,” said Mr Wanjohi.

The union wants Mr Lang’at given back his job even though the criminal case against the principal and is alleged co-conspirators is still pending in court.

In addition, Kuppet also wants TSC to take disciplinary action against Mr Salpei for abuse of office.

'SEXUAL HARASSMENT'

On Friday last week, Mr Salpei, the school’s board chairperson Jane Rono, the alleged victim and her mother reappeared in a Molo court where the case against them was mentioned.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witness and giving false information to persons employed in the public service.

Mr Salpei is facing additional charges of abuse of office and sexual harassment persistently made to a female teacher who had been employed by the school’s board of management so that she could continue teaching in the same school.

According to the DCI’s report, Mr Salpei’s advances created a toxic working environment for the female teacher who later became close friends with Mr Lang’at.

The prosecutor’s charge sheet claims that on July 2, 2018, at Greenland Hotel in Molo Sub-County, the suspects conspired to falsely accuse Mr Lang’at of befriending and impregnating a female student.

Molo Magistrate Alice Mukenga said the case will be heard on July 18.