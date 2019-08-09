By BAYA SAMUEL

Bars in Kuresoi North Sub-county, Nakuru, will be closed from 5pm on the eve of the census for residents to rest in readiness for the exercise.

Deputy County Commissioner Commissioner Felix Watakila told chiefs and assistant county commissioners to ensure the establishments are closed by that time on August 23.

“Those running the bars must close them so that people return to their homes to be counted [and do not participate in the exercise while drunk]," Mr Watakila said on Friday outside his office at Sirikwa trading centre.

“People on drinking sprees will not be counted yet the government has made provisions for every Kenyan to be counted. So for the two days, you will excuse us. You must close [the establishments] and allow people to return to their homes to be counted."

WARNING

Mr Watakila warned residents against defying the directive, saying they will be punished.

“If you think we are joking in this, open your bar. You will face the fully force of the law. We want residents to participate while sober in this important exercise by the government,” he said.

The administrator told the people that security will be beefed up ahead of the count.