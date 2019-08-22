By KATE WANDERI

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Residents of Nyota Michorui village in Kuresoi North were shocked when police officers from Molo exhumed the body of a 26-year-old woman who was killed and buried by her lover three weeks ago.

Mr Geoffrey Kipkurui, Wednesday led the police to Bargeret Forest in Kuresoi North, Molo Sub-County, about 300 meters from his home, where had buried the body of his lover, Daisy Chebet, after he killed her on claims of infidelity.

The residents screamed as the police dug out a shallow grave inside the dark forest where the woman was buried.

ANGRY MOB

The suspect narrowly escaped the wrath of an angry mob who were baying for his blood after police whisked him away from the charged crowd.

The locals had vowed to lynch him after the body of the woman was exhumed and carried away by police.

Mr Kipkurui, a charcoal burner in the same forest, told the Nation that his girl-friend of two years was a constant adulterer and that she spent most of the nights outside their house.

On the fateful night, the man who is being held at the Molo Police Station, said they had an altercation in their house before he descended on her with slaps and blows.

FIGHT

“When she came that night, we quarrelled and fought. I was, however, shocked when she collapsed and died,” said the 34-year-old.

The body was exhumed on Wednesday at around 5pm after police obtained a court order from a court in Molo.

Speaking to the Nation, Molo Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Odumbe said the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday, will be charged with murder.

“The incident is very unfortunate and rare. The suspect will be arraigned once investigations are concluded,” said Mr Odumbe.

Erick Rotich, a brother of the dead woman, said they suspected something was wrong after his younger sister failed to visit her children who live with their grandparents.

VISIT CHILDREN

“Every time when the children are about to open school she comes to visit them as well as bringing them some shopping. This time round she did not show up and she had not communicated to the family that she will be away,” said Mr Rotich.

The brother further revealed that his sister was a casual worker who used to sell cabbages and that was her only source of income for her two children aged 11 and 12.

One of the woman’s friends, Ann Wangui, described her as humble and that she rarely quarrelled with anybody in the village.

“She was my friend. It’s very painful that she was brutally murdered by a man she claimed to love,” said Ms Wangui.

Some of the residents attributed such incidents to the consumption of illicit brews and other drugs which they said is rampant in the area.