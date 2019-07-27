Lake Solai on path to becoming economic hub

Mr Kutol said the launch of Lake Solai blue economy comes at a time when President Kenyatta’s government has pledged to support the blue economy.

The construction of the multibillion Solai–Bahati road, which runs along the lake, will boost the number of tourists in the region due to its proximity to Nakuru town.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Residents of Solai Ward in Nakuru County will soon start reaping the benefits of Lake Solai following the launch of the strategic framework to turn the water body into an economic hub.

The residents were on Friday taken through a public participation session on Lake Solai Blue economy by their area MCA Melvin Kipkoech Kutol.

“The main agenda was public sensitisation on Lake Solai Blue economy strategic framework to create awareness on lake-based sustainable development,” said Mr Kutol.

Mr Kutol said that the launch of public sensitisation programme was in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda on food security and the sustainable development goals as declared in the Vision 2030 blue print.

FOOD SECURITY

“The introduction of fish in the lake will boost food security and address protein deficiency among children in the area besides creating jobs for the youth,” said Mr Kutol.

He noted that boda boda business has been the main source of income for most of the youth in the region. However, with the new development, many of the youth will venture into fishing industry.

“Boda boda business is no longer lucrative and with increasing fatal accidents, it is not attracting many young people. With the Lake Solai blue economy in the offing, the youths of Solai have a great opportunity to use the natural resource to uplift their living standards and create more jobs through value addition,” said Mr Kutol.

“More local and foreign investors in the tourism industry will be attracted to the region and this will spur development activities,” said Mr Kutol.

Apart from economic activities, the revamping of Lake Solai will reignite the launch of cultural activities and construction of hotels where locals will showcase their cultural heritage among other ecotourism activities.

FISH INDUSTRY

“The fishing industry in the lake will attract researchers from local and international universities and prompt the county government to set aside more funds to upgrade fishing activities in the area,” said Mr Kutol.

He added: “Plans are at an advanced stage to demarcate the lake in different zones which include breeding, fishing, sporting and crossing route to connect Tuyoitich and Ziwani area,” he added.

Mr Kutol spoke at the shores of the lake on Friday when he led a team of experts from various fields, including economists, environmentalists, Kenya Wildlife Services officials, trade and hospitality industry to tour the lake to assess its economic viability.