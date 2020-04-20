By JOSEPH OPENDA

Lakeview ward MCA Peter Karanja Mburu, who died in a road crash on Sunday, is set to be buried this Friday.

Mr Mburu lost his life after his vehicle lost control at Diatomite area in Gilgil before it rolled off the road along the Nakru-Nairobi Highway.

The Nation has learnt that a committee in charge of his burial plans is working on a proposal over how the burial will be conducted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kabazi Ward MCA Dr Peter Mbae, who is a member of the steering committee, said the proposals will include guidelines on compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

“We will present the proposal to the County commissioner today with details of some of the things we intend to put in place to ensure compliance,” said Dr Mbae.

He disclosed plans to have a requiem mass conducted in Lakeview Ward before he is buried in his Naivasha farm.

He noted that the burial will be attended by only a few select people.

The deceased MCA’s body is currently lying at Umash Funeral home after it was transferred from Gilgil Sub-county mortuary.

The time the accident happened is still unclear but the report was made Sunday morning at 7 am.

The vehicle was towed to Gilgil Police station.

The wreckage of the vehicle that MCA Peter Karanja Mburu was in. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Among the people who went to the accident scene include Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu and tens of other MCAs.