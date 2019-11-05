By JOSEPH OPENDA

A Nakuru-based lawyer is facing imminent arrest for skipping a court hearing in a Sh3.8 million land fraud case.

Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo on Monday issued a warrant of arrest against Ms Maureen Njeri who is accused of obtaining the money by falsely pretending to be in a position to sell a parcel of land in Nakuru town.

Mr Mararo issued the orders after he was informed that the accused had declined to honour the court dates since she was freed on a Sh1 million bond in January last year.

DELAYED HEARING

The prosecution, led by Ms Nelly Waweru, while urging the court to issue the arrest orders, complained that Ms Njeri has been taking the court for granted and intentionally delaying the hearing.

Ms Waweru claimed the lawyer has so far absconded three court dates and only gave unwarranted excuses.

But Ms Njeri’s lawyer, Angela Kerubo, defended her absence saying that she is unwell and is still recuperating in hospital.

The magistrate, in his ruling, noted that the accused had missed the case several times and delayed the delivery of justice.

CASE PENDING

“The case has been pending and since 2018 and it is necessary for it to be heard and determined. Warrants of arrest are hereby issued against the accused person,” ruled Mr Mararo.

Ms Njeri is accused of obtaining Sh3.8 million from Nakuru businessman Shandrakant Lalji Shah on June 24, 2016by falsely pretending that she was in a position to sell him a parcel of land within Nakuru town.

She is charged alongside two other suspects, Willy Kipkoech and James Njuguna.