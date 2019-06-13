By JOSEPH OPENDA

A Lawyer has sued national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) over what he says is negligence following his mistreatment and detention at Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania over his return flight ticket.

Mr Peter Kiprotich Bore, an advocate with Bore, Malanga and Company Advocates in Nakuru, has filed a suit before the Milimani Commercial Court in Nairobi, seeking compensation for damages over his alleged mistreatment and inconveniences after his return flight was aborted while in Tanzania.

In the plaint before the court, the lawyer says he booked two tickets for flight trips between Kilimanjaro and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on April 15 through the Kiwi.com, an online travel agency, as he intended to travel on April 16.

DISOWNED

On that day, Mr Bore claims that KQ cleared him to travel through the Precision Air flight that was scheduled to fly from Nairobi to Arusha.

But trouble began on his return flight that evening when Precision Airline disowned him and forced him out of the flight on claims that his name was not on the flight manifest.

“Within no time, I was unceremoniously and acrimoniously bundled out of Precision Air Flight No. PW725 by the airport staff and security officers who claimed my ticket was not valid,” claims Mr Bore.

Mr Bore, in his supporting affidavit, claims that he was detained at the Arusha airport for close to two hours as the Precision Air officials contacted their KQ counterparts to resolve the impasse.

MISSED FLIGHT

After the matter was being resolved, the flight had already left and the lawyer was forced to spend the night at a hotel in Arusha awaiting the next flight that was scheduled to depart at 5.30am the following day.

He has now accused KQ of negligence following its failure to make proper communication to Precision Air regarding his travel arrangements.

Mr Bore is seeking for general damages for breach of contract, mental anguish and the trauma he suffered during his ordeal at the airport.