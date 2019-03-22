By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has reshuffled his Cabinet for the first time.

Mr Kinyanjui, whose administration has been on the spot over under performance by some of his ministers and chief officers has made changes in three departments.

The new changes made on Friday take effect from March 25.

In the changes, Mr Kinyanjui moved his close confidant Mr Joseph Kiuna from the Finance docket and replaced him with Mr Peter Kiplang’at Ketyenya, who was in charge of the Trade docket.

Mr Ketyenya was the running mate of former governor Kinuthia Mbugua.

Mr Kiuna moves to Education, Information Technology (ICT) and e-Government department.

The Trade docket will be headed by Mr Raymod Kimutai Komen who was previously in the Education department.

Mr Ketyenya is also the acting Sports, Gender and Youth minister after the embattled Ms Halima Gababa was sacked for what Mr Kinyanjui termed as “gross misconduct.”

Sources said that Mr Kinyanjui was still shopping for Ms Gababa’s replacement.

Ms Gababa represented the Muslim and the minority communities in Nakuru County.

Ms Gababa has since moved to the court to contest her sacking which has infuriated a section of the Muslim community.