Hardly three days after Molo MP Kuria Kimani caused chaos when he attended a meeting drunk, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has offered to mentor him to enable him discharge his duties more effectively.

The lawmaker, aged 30 years, last Thursday hit the headlines after he arrived at a meeting meant to discuss increased sale and consumption of illicit brew in Elburgon, Molo Constituency, looking confused.

UNFORTUNATE

Mr Kinyanjui Sunday said the matter deserves the attention of local leaders as he termed it an unfortunate incident.

But he urged residents not to judge the legislator based on the one incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident, but it must also help us to acknowledge that leaders are also human. As a senior leader in the region, I shall mentor him to discharge his duties more effectively. Leadership is a journey, as long as we are ready to learn,” said the governor.

Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu, who spoke at a burial in the constituency on Saturday, asked the electorate to pardon their MP, pray for him and give him a second chance.

MEETING DISRUPTED

The public meeting, which was to be chaired by Molo Deputy County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, ended in disarray after the MP turned up in the company of his aides and tens of his supporters.

His actions angered many locals as the meeting was convened to discuss how to deal with the alcohol menace that has in the past few months claimed more than five lives in the area.

Residents who attended the meeting told the Nation that their fears that their MP was behaving oddly were confirmed when he started staggering.