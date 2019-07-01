The county received Sh15 billion in the last financial year.

Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu also told the Nation that the budget-making process was almost complete, blaming the delay on the national government.

The county’s Finance ministers Peter Ketyenya told the Nation that the budget would be tabled in the county assembly by next week.

By ERIC MATARA

Nakuru County government is yet to pass its Sh15.3 billion budget even after the lapse of the 2018/2019 financial year on Sunday.

The Public Finance Management Act requires that county budgets be passed and approved by June 30.

“We have experienced delays occasioned by the stand-off at the national government, after the National Assembly and the Senate failed to reach a consensus over the amount of revenue to be sent to counties. But the process will be complete by next week,” said Dr Ketyenya.

In the last financial year, Mr Kinyanjui’s administration received Sh15 billion much of which went to the health department.

According to the county’s medium-term expenditure framework estimates for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, the county’s wage bill is expected to spike to at least Sh6.6 billion by the 2020/2021.