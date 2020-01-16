By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

Three pupils died after lightning struck classrooms Mkulima Primary School in Kuresoi North Sub-county on Thursday evening.

At least 53 were admitted at various hospitals in Nakuru County.

The Grade Four and Five learners were in their classes when the incident took place at around 3pm.

Headteacher Thomas Sisa said they had just rushed back from their games to seek shelter from the heavy rains.

Residents at Kuresoi Health Centre, where more than 53 pupils from Mkulima Primary School in Kuresoi North were taken after lightning struck their classrooms on January 16, 2020. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

SHOCK

Advertisement

Mkulima Location Chief John Macharia Muhia said he received information about the tragedy from a Nyumba Kumi elder.

“I mobilised residents to rescue the pupils. Doctors are observing 45 who are still recovering from the shock,” Mr Muhia told the Nation.

He urged the government to install lightning arresters in schools to prevent similar cases.

Residents are pictured at Mkulima Primary School in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, where a lightning strike left three pupils dead and at least 53 admitted. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

AMBULANCES

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, in his condolence message to families, said the county dispatched three ambulances to transfer four critically injured pupils to Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

“The department of health has also dispatched a team of clinical officers and nurses to Kuresoi Health Centre, where 30 are admitted,” he said.

Dr Samuel King'ori said three pupils taken to the level five hospital did not have physical injuries and were stable.