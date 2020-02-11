Little activity at Nakuru stadium on Moi service day

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Nakuru town was left deserted on Tuesday morning as little activity was witnessed within the town Central Business District.

Most shops along the Kenyatta Avenue remained closed and few vehicles and motorbikes could be seen passing along the roads.

This followed an earlier government announcement that declared February 11 a national holiday to allow Kenyans to mourn the retired President Daniel arap Moi, who died on February 4 in Nairobi.

Just like other public holidays, members of the public could be seen streaming into Afraha stadium where the proceedings of the requiem mass in Nairobi were to be projected on big screens provided by the government.

About 300 residents turned up at the stadium to watch, with most choosing to follow the event from the comfort of their own homes.

Security was enhanced within the town as police officers patrolled the streets with others stationed at various strategic points in the town centre.

At the stadium, two big screens had already been erected as the technical team tested sound while entertaining the public with music.

Mr John Ndungu, who arrived at the stadium at 7 a.m. before the gates were opened, said he wanted to follow the proceedings along with fellow Kenyans as they mourn together.

“I came early because I wanted to get the best position where I can watch the proceedings without distraction. This is a historical event and I want to be part of it,” he said.

Ms Jane Cherutich on her part thanked the government for allowing the residents of Nakuru town the opportunity to mourn Moi together.