By MAUREEN KAKAH

Five residents from Nakuru County want the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to have Molo Member of Parliament Francis Kuria Kimani recalled as a legislator for appearing at a public anti-alcoholic meeting in his constituency drunk.

Mr Robert Njenga, Mr Vincent Tanui, Mr David Kibe, Mr Samuel Mwangi and Mr Masese Kemunche filed a petition with the IEBC protesting against the action of the said MP.

In their filed case documents, they claimed that Mr Kimani as a state officer, ought to have exercised authority assigned to him as a public trust in a manner that is consistent with the law.

They claimed that his role is clearly spelt out in the Constitution yet he boldly stormed into the said meeting and demanded to be handed a microphone to address the crowd with his speech clearly incoherent.

“Pursuant to the Elections Act, the commission be pleased to frame the question to be determined at the recall election and assign a symbol for each answer to the recall question for the recall election for Molo Parliamentary seat,” they said.

They added: “the IEBC through its chairman issues a notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly indicating that the MP for Molo Constituency has been recalled pursuant to Article 104 of the Constitution and the speaker be advised to forthwith declare the seat vacant.”

DISORDERLY

On the fateful day, July 4, at Elburgon area within Molo constituency, a meeting was being held on the escalating sale and consumption of illicit brew.

Local administration from the county, national government, security team and members of the public were in attendance.

But in the middle of the said meeting, the MP arrived while drunk, jumped over a fence of the Elburgon Nyayo hospital and staggered into the function disorderly.

According to the petitioners, his speech was incoherent due to heavy influence of alcohol and that he was even asked to sit down by members of the public while he vehemently refused to do so.

Attempts by area Member of County Assembly, Deputy County Commissioner and the Assistant County Commission did not bear any fruit in calming him down hence the meeting ended prematurely with others threatening to beat him up.

As if to add salt to injury, he went ahead to hand out a bundle of notes to some youths to buy themselves alcohol while he was being led to his car.

The five have attached video and photo evidence to their petition.