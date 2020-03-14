Gilgil Ward MCA Jane Ngugi also sought a statement from the chairperson of lands on status of land rates at Kambi Somali in Gilgil town.

He claimed that the distribution of headquarter projects in the county were not done fairly.

By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

Mau Narok Ward Representative Jackson Githua has raised a red flag over the distribution of projects in all Nakuru County’s 55 wards.

Mr Githua wants the leader of the majority in the 78-member House to give a detailed report of the distribution of projects in all the wards.

Mr Githua requested the statement just before the House adjourned for a two-week recess on March 12. Leader of Majority Moses Ndung’u Kamau is expected to respond to when the House reconvenes on March 31.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES

“This House appropriates financial resources every year for various projects including those implemented by the office of the governor and the leader of majority should give a report on how such projects are distributed,” said Mr Githua.

He observed that while it is within Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s discretion to determine where such projects should be launched in the wards, the initiative must be exercised fairly.

Advertisement

He claimed that the distribution of headquarter projects in the county were not done fairly.

“I request for a statement of the projects from the headquarters and the leader of majority should avail to this House a detailed status report of the distribution of projects per ward,” said Mr Githua.

He said he was raising the matter in pursuant to Standing Order 47, (2) (c).

LAND RATES

Gilgil Ward MCA Jane Ngugi also sought a statement from the chairperson of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning on status of land rates at Kambi Somali in Gilgil township.

“Kambi Somali is a densely populated Estate and the land was surveyed but on December 5, 2017, a notice was issued by the sub-county planner suspending all transfers and construction plans and this has hindered the residents from remitting land rates,” said Ms Ngugi.

She said following the suspension notice, land owners have not been able to develop their plots and this has slowed down development in the area.