A Nakuru ward representative has been charged in court for causing public disturbance following a scuffle over the management of a public toilet within Nakuru town.

Biashara MCA Peter Njoroge alias Wanyaguthie, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika on Tuesday, was charged alongside ten other people with forcefully taking over the management of a public toilet at Mashambani stage within Nakuru town.

According to the prosecution, the MCA, while in the company of the 10 other suspects, evicted Mr John Mwai Gitonga, who was at the cash office on June 13, before taking over its management.

The suspects denied the charges and were released on a Sh20,000 bond each.

The MCA was arrested last week after members of the Mashambani Stage Self-help Group, who claim ownership of the public toilets at Lion’s Garden, claimed that he hired goons to harass them.

He was to be charged on July 18 but the case was deferred after the Director of Public Prosecution sought to peruse the file.