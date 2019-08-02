By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

The less privileged in Nakuru County will soon enjoy free National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) medical cover after the assembly adopted a motion compelling the devolved unit to compile a list of the beneficiaries.

The motion by Lake View MCA Peter Karanja Mburu wants the Governor Lee Kinyanjui administration to start identifying the beneficiaries at the wards.

“MCAs are always called upon to raise funds to offset hospital bills for the poor, the county government should set aside funds to provide free medical cover through NHIF for poor residents,” said Mr Karanja.

HURDLES

However, this motion faces hurdles since the assembly did not set aside funds for the programme in the 2019-2020 estimates.

Mr Karanja said that the county recently returned Sh751million to the National Treasury due to poor absorption of development funds.

“With more residents seeking medical services in our health facilities through NHIF, our revenue will increase,” said Mr Karanja.

Mr Karanja said cases of poor patients being detained in hospitals for non-payment of hospital bills will come to an end with the introduction of free NHIF programme for the poor.

Soin MCA Irene Chebichi Cheruiyot said that the ward reps were unable to cope with the increasing number of residents seeking medical assistance from them.

“The best way to reduce funds drives to clear hospital bills in the wards is for the county government to set aside funds for free medical cover for the poor,” said Ms Chebichi.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH

Kabazi MCA Peter Kibe Mbae said one of the national government’s agenda is universal health cover and since health has been devolved, the county ought to prioritise the rolling out of free medical cover to the needy.

“There is an urgent need for the county to speed up the listing of beneficiaries of the free NHIF cover if it hopes to succeed in the other development agenda,” said Dr Mbae.

“Health is one of the biggest challenges in the wards and unless we address the problem, we cannot achieve development in other sectors,” he added.

Dr Mbae said the assembly Budget and Appropriation committee should allocate funds for the free NHIF cover when the supplementary budget is tabled in the house.

“The orphans and vulnerable persons in 55 wards are dying and this government must be seen to care for all its residents by ensuring the needy are provided with free medical cover,” said Dr Mbae.