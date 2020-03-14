By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

Viwandani Ward MCA in Naivasha Erick Gichuki has urged Nakuru County government to invest on manufacturing and create jobs for the youth.

Mr Gichuki said a recent benchmarking by MCAs at Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) was an eye opener. The garment factory is the brainchild of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

“It is high time the spirit of devolution which MCAs saw in Kitui is replicated in Nakuru,” said Mr Gichuki.

FOOD SECURITY

“Governor Ngilu has strengthened livestock and agriculture sectors to boost food security and wealth creation and Nakuru should emulate her,” said Mr Gichuki.

He added: “The key economic determinants such as water, agriculture and livestock development are interlinked with healthcare, women empowerment and job creation in Kitui County.”

Advertisement

“Governor Ngilu’s manifesto resonates well with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda of Universal Health Care, Housing, Manufacturing, and food security,” he added.

Mr Gichuki was speaking on March 12 during a motion to discuss the report of the benchmarking team in December last year.

The MCA said he was impressed by direct and indirect job opportunities created at the KICOTEC.

“All the workers at KICOTEC are youth trained under National Industrial Training Authority,” said Mr Gichuki.

He noted that even as Nakuru gears towards the city status, it has a huge number of unemployed youth yet it has no manufacturing firm as a flagship project.

“This House needs to push the budget committee and the executive to set aside funds to start a textile project like KICOTEC,” said Mr Gichuki.

“As a county, we must invest in manufacturing and create economic zones in Maai Mahiu and Salgaa and all the 11 sub counties to spur development in Nakuru County,” he added.

ECONOMIC STRENGTH

He added: “We need to identify our economic strengths as a county in areas such as horticulture and potato production among others to spur development.”

He urged the county to fast-track the construction of Sh300 million abattoir in Naivasha to boost meat export.

Maiella MCA Joseph Mungai Kamanu said despite Kitui being an arid area, KICOTEC is a game changer.

He praised the good working relationship between the Kitui County Assembly and Governor Ngilu.

“We need to come up with policies that will ensure the disabled, women and youth reap from the fruits of devolution just like Kitui,” said Mr Kamanu.

He said there is need to establish industrial zones in Nakuru. “The best way to boost our revenue base is to have well established industrial zones and the executive must act fast since we have abundant natural and human resources,” said Mr Kamanu.