Panic has gripped residents of Arus village in Solai, Nakuru County, following the deaths of three people in a week due to malaria.

Residents said the deaths occurred within six to 12 hours.

The symptoms of malaria include diarrhoea, high fever, chills, headaches, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and profuse sweating.

According to the World Health Organization, "The first symptoms – fever, headache, and chills – may be mild and difficult to recognise as malaria. If not treated within 24 hours, p. falciparum malaria can progress to severe illness, often leading to death."

SHORT ILLNESS

When the Nation visited the village on Friday, a four-year-old boy who died on Sunday was being buried.

Ms Rebecca Kipkecho, his grandmother, said he had a fever on Friday and complained of a headache.

“I gave him painkillers and he said on Saturday that he was feeling better. He was active and played with other children in the field,” said Ms Kipkecho.

On Sunday, however, the boy had a high temperature and complained of a severe headache.

“I took him to Lower Solai Health Centre where he was treated and discharged but upon taking him back home, he vomited and could not eat," Ms Kipkecho said.

"Later in the day, he tried to take milk and porridge but he kept vomiting. He also had diarrhoea."

The boy died at home the next day.

SIMILAR CASE

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Fancy Cherotich died six hours after showing similar symptoms.

Her mother Jennifer Kabor said she complained of a severe headache and chest pains at about noon and was taken to the same health facility.

“She woke up [in good shape] that day and carried out her duties as usual but at around noon when she was outside washing her baby’s clothes, she felt dizzy and had a headache."

The mother could not withstand the pain so she was taken to hospital.

Her brother, Charles Kimutai, said she felt cold to the point of shivering.

“The nurses told us she had malaria and asked us to take her to Bahati Sub-county Hospital for further treatment,” he said,.

As the family sought a means of transport, he said, Ms Cherotich continued to vomit and her skin colour paled.

She died at around 5pm, leaving behind two children, one just three months old.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Another family lost an 11-month-old child, who had had a fever and vomited.

The parents, Mr David Kibor and Ms Mary Changwony, said they took the baby to a nearby dispensary at night but that there was nobody to attend to them.

“Our health facilities lack personnel and emergency ambulances. It’s so hard to get to any hospital in case of an emergency,” Mr Kibor said.

Residents said they do not have mosquito nets as health facilities in the area do not offer them.

“Whenever we ask for mosquito nets were are referred to Baringo County hospitals,” said one Mr John Kiprotich.

INVESTIGATION

Mr Laban Komen, the nursing officer in charge of Lower Solai Health Centre, said tests showed the people who died suffered from malaria.

"We treated them and asked their families to take them to better facilities like Bahati Sub-county Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Mr Komen said Nakuru County health officials toured the hospital and collected information about the cases.

“We gave them all the information they needed, including the history of the deceased persons, and promised to carry out investigations,” he added.

Nakuru County Public Health Chief Officer Dr Samuel King’ori attributed the cases to climate change.

“Nakuru has continued to receive a lot of rain. That is the reason why malaria cases are on the rise," he said.

"Residents of Rongai, which borders Baringo County, should be wary. Everybody should always be quick to seek medical attention whenever they feel unwell."