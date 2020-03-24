By Francis Mureithi

Police in Nakuru County have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly hacked his mother to death in Subukia on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at Kipsingis Tugen village in Subukia Sub-County.

SUSPECT FLED

Subukia Sub-County Police Commander Patricia Nasio said the suspect fled after committing the heinous offence at about 9am.

However, police swiftly moved into action after the incident was reported, arrested suspect and recovered a blood-stained panga from the suspect.

“The motive of the killing has not yet been established because at a time of the murder the suspect and the victim were alone in the house,” said Ms Nasio.

QUARREL

She said initial investigations have revealed that the two had a quarrel which culminated in the murder.

“Detectives are interrogating the suspect to get more details and once they are through with their investigations, the suspect will be arraigned to answer to murder charges,” said Ms Nasio.