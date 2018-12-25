By ERIC MATARA

Police in Nakuru are investigating an alleged defilement of a Cabinet secretary’s daughter by one of his aides in a high-end hotel.

The sexual assault of the 16-year-old girl is said to have happened at one of the town’s five-star hotels on Sunday night.

But what is more shocking is the fact that the Cabinet secretary and his family are keen to keep the case secret, with police frustrating efforts by journalists to expose the crime.

The suspect, according to police sources privy to the investigations, picked up the minor from their home on Sunday afternoon.

BOOKED HOTEL

He then drove her to Nakuru town, where he was booked at the hotel that charges between Sh14,000 and Sh50,000 a night.

It was not immediately clear if the man had booked a separate room for his boss’ daughter or the two spent the night together.

But what is clear is that a case of the minor’s defilement was reported to police on Monday morning.

By this time, the man had already fled the hotel room, prompting a man-hunt by various police teams, including the Flying Squad.

The suspect, a close ally of the CS, was later tracked down and arrested by Flying Squad officers who drove him back to Nakuru.

The wife of the CS was in the company of the officers during the man-hunt and witnessed the arrest.

The suspect was first booked at Bondeni Police Station where he was interrogated by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

MEDICAL TESTS

The girl was rushed to hospital where she was scheduled to undergo medical tests to establish whether she had been defiled.

The suspect, who was set to be arraigned at a magistrate’s court in Nakuru at noon Monday, was later transferred to Nakuru Central Police Station after officers learned that journalists were pursuing the case.

“The man is in police custody at the Nakuru Central Police Station where detectives are investigating the matter,” said Nakuru County Police Commander Hassan Barua.

NOT CHARGED

Although multiple sources confirmed to the Nation that the suspect was to be arraigned on Monday, he was yet to be charged by evening.

Instead, he was held at the office of Nakuru OCPD Samuel Obara for more than four hours on Monday afternoon.

A magistrate, a prosecutor and a court clerk were seen heading to the OCPD's office at around 1pm, raising questions over what may have transpired there.

It was not clear if the suspect was charged at Mr Obara’s office or not.

Efforts by the Nation to reach Mr Obara for a comment were futile as calls directed to him went unanswered.

Police sources privy to the case later told journalists that the case had been “handled”, without giving details.

"My friends, this matter has been handled, you better leave for Christmas," one of the officers said, raising more questions on what business the court officers executed inside the OCPD 's office.