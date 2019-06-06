By MACHARIA MWANGI

Police in Gilgil, Nakuru County are holding a 35-year-old man who allegedly conned two brothers pretending that he could help them get recruited into the military.

An investigator told the Nation that the suspect obtained more than Sh700,000 on the pretext that he will help the two join the army.

The suspect claimed to a "captain" with high level connections" and convinced the siblings to part with the cash before he went into hiding.

"He will be charged with obtaining money by false pretence among other counts," said a senior police officer.

FRUSTRATED

James Maina Mugo, a human rights crusader who has been following up the case, said the incident left the two job seekers frustrated.

"It was unfortunate that the brothers were fleeced of money while they were desperately seeking for job opportunities," he said.

Mr Mugo warned young people seeking employment to be wary of fraudsters out to fleece them.

"Con artists have upped their game even on social media platforms and youth hunting for jobs should be careful about such people," he warned.

Mr Mugo hailed the arrest of the suspect who has been on the run for close to four years.