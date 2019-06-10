By NANCY NAHOLI

A tenant who allegedly assaulted his landlord for demanding rent at night has been charged in a Nakuru court.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo on Monday, Mr Yohana Sunday was charged with unlawfully assaulting Mr George Shiundu, his landlord, in Kaptembwo estate within Nakuru County on May 20 occasioning him bodily harm.

The court heard that the landlord had gone to collect rent from the suspect when he descended on him with blows and kicks.

RENT BALANCE

The suspect, according to the police, was aggrieved by the decision of the landlord to come to his house late in the evening to ask for rent balance for that month. It was for this reason that Mr Sunday attacked his landlord.

Mr Shiundu was saved from the whipping by his agent who had accompanied him to the house.

ESCAPED

The man escaped after learning that the landlord had reported the attack at Kaptembwo Police Station.

But he was arrested at his hideout in Kaptembwo on June 8 by police who were pursuing him.

Mr Sunday admitted to the charges and pleaded for forgiveness.