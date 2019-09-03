By JOSEPH OPENDA

The man who confessed to killing his lover and burying the body in a forest was on Monday arraigned in Nakuru.

But Mr Geoffery Kipkurui, 34, who appeared before Nakuru Deputy Registrar Nancy Makau, did not plead to the murder charge as judges are still away on vacation.

Ms Makau directed that he be taken for mental assessment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital to establish his fitness to stand trial.

She further directed that the suspect be remanded at the Nakuru GK Prison as the State appoints a lawyer to represent him.

Mr Kipkurui, a charcoal dealer in Kuresoi North Sub-County, is said to have killed Ms Daisy Chebet, the woman he was cohabiting with, on the night of July 21 in Nyota village.

CONFESSION

He shocked the residents a month later after he confessed to the police of killing the woman and burying her body in a shallow grave inside Bararget Forest.

He led the police to the scene inside the dark forest on August 21 where the body was exhumed.

The suspect, in his confession, said he battered his wife to death following a domestic scuffle.

He claimed to have descended on the women with slaps and blows before she collapsed and died on the spot.

Mr Kipkurui said he decided to bury the body in a bid to cover up his crime.