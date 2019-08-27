By JOSEPH OPENDA

A man suspected to have killed his boss in Nakuru town has been charged in court.

Mr Elvis Musonya Karambe, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Elizabeth Usui on Tuesday, is alleged to have killed Mr David Mwangi Wachira alias Kamlesh, a businessman within Nakuru town.

A police report indicates that the suspect committed the offence jointly with others not before court on the night of August 16 and 17, 2019.

But Mr Musonya did not take plea after the police successfully applied to detain him for 14 more days to conclude investigations.

M-PESA STATEMENTS

The police said want to obtain the suspect’s phone details and M-Pesa statements from Safaricom.

The court was told that the information will help the police in arresting more suspects believed to have been part of the murder plot.

Mr Wachira, who was the owner of Biscept Limited Company, was attacked by unknown assailants at his bear factory within Nakuru’s industrial area.

Nakuru Town West Sub-County Police Boss Patrick Olonyi said Mr Wachira was attacked by a gang of about six at around 1am. They were armed with crude weapons.

HEAD INJURIES

His body, which was taken to PN Ngari Funeral Home in Nakuru town, had visible injuries on the forehead and on the neck.

The suspect, who was arrested on Monday, worked at liquor factory and was on duty on the night of attack.

Police sources revealed that CCTV footage had captured some of the suspects whom detectives are still in the process of identifying.