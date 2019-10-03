By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

Residents of Maseno village in Subukia, Nakuru County were on Wednesday morning shocked when they learnt that a 22-year-old man had spent the night exhuming the remains of his father who was buried 19 years ago.

Mr Patrick Mwangi spent the entire Tuesday night digging up his father's grave, a few days after he disclosed to his relatives that a man in Rumuruti, Laikipia County had asked for the bones in order to make him rich and sustain his tomatoes agribusiness.

SURPRISED

“I had woken up and as usual, I walked around the compound to ensure that things were well. I was surprised to see a heap of fresh soil near my late in-law’s grave. Upon moving closer, I saw Mwangi inside with a jembe and he was busy digging deeper,” narrated Ms Teresia Mumbi, Mwangi’s aunt.

Ms Mumbi said Mwangi did not speak to her when she enquired about his action, only telling her to leave him alone.

Later when neighbours were called to intervene, he maintained that he needed to get his late father’s bones and take them to Rumuruti.

Ms Wanjiru Munene, a Nyumba Kumi, elder described Mwangi as a quiet man who spends most of his time alone doing business.

“He is reserved and when he is not at his business at Subukia trading centre, you will find him in the farm,” she said.

FIRST ATTEMPT

Mwangi had first attempted to dig up his father’s grave in September but his plans were stopped upon the intervention of the local chief.

“I was called when his relatives reported that he had started digging up the grave. I came around and spent some good time with him and he said that his business was in bad shape and needed a good change,” said Chief Peter Muigai.

Mr Muigai added that he advised Mwangi to be patient with his business and not to use uncouth means to get to get to the top.

“He did not disclose who had sent him to look for his father’s skeleton but only said the person is in Rumuruti,” the chief added.

MEDICAL EXAM

Mr Samuel Barugu, a pastor and a resident of Maseno, said that Mwangi has never shown any signs of mental disturbance but added that he should get a medical examination.

“A times he gets drunk but not always. He has never appeared to us like he is mentally ill,” said Mr Burugu.

Mwangi stays with his elder brother and two other siblings at their parents’ home.

“They were left orphans many years ago. Their father died in 2000 and a few years later their mum also died,” said Ms Munene.

Mwangi was taken to the chief’s camp at Maseno trading centre after the angry mob attempted to lynch him.

The residents termed the incident as absurd and against the African traditions.