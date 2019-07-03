By KATE WANDERI

A Nakuru driver on Tuesday narrated in court the events prior to the death of his pregnant sister, in the murder case that her husband is facing.

Mr Dennis Omosa is a witness in the case against Isaiah Ongoro following the deaths of Fannis Gesare 35, and her baby.

Mr Ongoro is accused of committing the crime at Mawanga estate on September 12, 2017.

EMERGENCY CALL

Mr Omosa told Justice Rachel Ng’etich that on that day, his brother-in-law called, requesting him to drive his sister to the hospital.

“The accused made an emergency call using a strange number and told me that my sister was about to give birth. He said they needed my taxi," he said.

The witness said he rushed to Mawanga and found his sister lying unconscious on the floor of their bedroom.

“I called her three times but there was no response so I decided to take her to Nakuru Nursing Home,” he said.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival, he told the court.

THREAT CLAIMS

Mr Omosa said Ms Gesare had complained about violence and abuse by her husband two months earlier.

He told the court that the couple had been living with a six-year-old child and that the accused had been beating him brutally.

The witness said he confronted his brother-in-law after his sister died, to establish what happened, but that he turned violent.

“He threatened me,” said Mr Omosa.

POSTMORTEM

Mr Geoffrey Machoka, a retired teacher and Ms Gesare's cousin, said a pathologist told them she suffered bruises on the left wrote and right shoulder.

“The doctor told me that her lungs collapsed due to a blood clot,” he said, adding the report also showed the child did not survive the attack.

The accused was released on Sh300,000 bond with two sureties of the same amount.