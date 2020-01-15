By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

The High Court in Nakuru has directed that a man suspected to have beheaded his wife and faking suicide in Molo be taken for mental assessment.

In his ruling, Justice Joel Ngugi ordered that Mr Joseph Ngigi undergoes mental tests to confirm his fitness to stand trial.

Mr Ngigi is accused of killing his wife Lucy Waithera on December 31, 2019 at her salon in Molo town.

A police report indicates that Mr Ngigi chopped off his wife’s head using a machete after a quarrel before he fled.

Clients who visited the shop found Ms Waithera’s body of lying in a pool of blood with the head separated from the body.

FAKED DEATH

Advertisement

Mr Ngigi then sent reports faking his death before the police foiled his plan.

He was arrested on December 31 in Tigoni, Limuru where he had taken refuge after the incident.

Mr Ngigi was arraigned on January 1 and police were allowed to hold him for 10 days to conclude investigations.

“The suspect should be escorted to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for mental assessment to confirm whether he is fit to stand trial,” ordered justice Ngugi.