By ERIC MATARA

Security authorities in parts of the South Rift region are grappling with the emergence of a meat black market syndicate that is believed to be behind frequent livestock thefts in the region.

The authorities believe that well-connected cartels engineer thefts of livestock whose meat later finds its way into butcheries in various towns in the region.

In the most recent incident, police officers in Bahati unearthed a syndicate behind the theft of livestock whose meat they established finds its way to butcheries in Nakuru town and its environs.

TIP-OFF

According to police boss Edward Wafula, officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public arrested seven suspects believed to be behind the illegal business.

“We have established that the criminals operate in an elaborate syndicate which involves unscrupulous businessmen involved in operations of butcheries. The cartel also involves people who fund the livestock theft and controls the market channels,” said the police boss.

Mr Wafula further revealed that the suspects have been stealing livestock from various places in Nakuru before selling them to a licensed private slaughterhouse in the town.

Police also confiscated a motor vehicle used in the transportation of the animals.

The suspects have since been charged in a Nakuru court.

RAMPANT THEFTS

This is one of the many other cases of livestock thefts that is rampant in various parts of the region.

Livestock theft incidents have been reported in Nyandarua, Narok, Laikipia, Baringo and various parts of Nakuru including Elburgon and Kuresoi North and South.

Laikipia West and Laikipia North sub-counties have in the past experienced a spate of killings and livestock thefts from suspected raiders.

The Nation established that the livestock theft syndicate has its tentacles extending to various major towns including Nakuru, Nyahururu, Naivasha, Kericho and Bomet, among others.

A senior police officer who spoke with the Nation on Wednesday and who did not wish to be named, disclosed that they are investigating various abattoirs linked to the illegal trade.

SLAUGHTERHOUSES

“We are investigating incidents where slaughterhouses have been linked to cattle rustling cases. We want to establish who are the real sponsors of the cattle rustlers who supply them with even illegal firearms and lorries to ferry the animals to slaughterhouses in different areas,” disclosed the officer.

Police boss Wafula added that the government has identified the cartels and will destroy their cells.

“We will deal firmly with cattle rustlers across the Rift Valley region. They are the cause of insecurity in most parts of Baringo, Laikipia and the North Rift areas at large,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Nakuru based lobby group wants Parliament to also probe the meat business especially within the Rift Valley.

People’s Power Watch chairman Jesse Karanja claimed unscrupulous traders have been fuelling cattle rustling resulting to perennial violence in parts of the region.

Mr Karanja was speaking in Nakuru town.