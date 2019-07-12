By KEVIN ROTICH

The decomposing body of a 25-year-old Egerton University student, who went missing on Sunday last week, has been discovered at the Njoro campus.

Mr Dennis Ongeri’s lifeless body was found inside his rental house on Thursday evening by a caretaker.

The body had physical injuries on the face and his throat was slit.

He was a fifth year student pursuing a degree in electrical and control engineering.

At the time of his death, he was doing final touches on his project and exams before he could proceed for an industrial attachment.

LAST SEEN

Egerton University President Henry Mulyungu, who confirmed the death, said the Ongeri was last seen last Sunday and that no one, including his friends and classmates knew of his whereabouts after that.

"After he was not seen for a while by his classmates and friends, they grew agitated and started calling him through his number. His friends’ worries were even made worse after he failed to pick their calls," Mr Mulyungu said.

Mr Mulyungu added that Ongeri’s mother tried calling him but the calls went unanswered.

CALLS UNANSWERED

"After several attempts to call him, his mother sent his cousin, who is also a student at Egerton University, to look for him," he said.

"When the cousin went to his house to look for him, she only found his laptop and phone and lights on but did not find him," he added.

Mr Mulyungu said that on Thursday, the caretaker spotted the body and informed Ongeri’s colleagues, neighbours and the police.

"The departed student was a deacon at the university's Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) church and he had always exhibited a good character,” he added.

He urged the police to expedite investigations into the death.