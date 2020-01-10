By MACHARIA MWANGI

More by this Author

The body of a flower farm worker, who went missing on January 1, has been found buried in a shallow grave at Karagita estate in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Children scouring a farm for worms stumbled upon the body on Thursday evening and raised the alarm.

The members of the public who responded alerted local administrators, who then called police.

"We understand the woman went missing on New Year's Day as she reported for work at a leading flower farm," said Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner, Mr Mbogo Mathioya.

HUSBAND

Mr Mathioya said the worker's friends and family searched in vain for her.

Advertisement

He said they will question her husband in efforts to establish the motive for her killing.

"He will help shed light on his spouse's last moments and the subsequent happenings," he said.

SPECULATION

Those who visited the scene in the sprawling area that is prone to crime alleged cultism, saying some of the woman's body parts were missing.

Mr Mathioya said, however, "We don't want to speculate. We have to get to the bottom of the macabre killing and bring the suspects to book."

A flower farm worker said women who walk home from work risk attacks, especially in the wee hours, so security should be tightened. Most report to work as early as 5am.