By ERIC MATARA

A sombre mood engulfed Subukia, Nakuru County on Tuesday afternoon after the body of a 14-year-old student was found in a maize plantation.

The body of the Form One student, still in her school uniform, was discovered by residents Subukia sub-county police commander Edward Imbwaga said.

“The girl failed to return home on Monday evening after school and her body was discovered at the expansive Mathenge maize plantation," Mr Imbwaga said.

The police boss said a 28-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the crime.

The suspect, who residents said is a jailbird, is locked up at Kirengero Police station in Subukia.

DISTRAUGHT PARENTS

Mr Charles Sigei, the victim’s father, said his daughter did not return home from school on Monday prompting the family to search for her.

“I was called on Monday evening by my wife, who told me that Chesiere had failed to return home from school. I immediately advised them to begin looking for her. It was in the morning after hours of searching that we found my daughter’s body dumped deep inside the maize plantation,” Mr Sigei told the Nation.

CALL FOR JUSTICE

“My daughter was a hardworking and promising girl. I call upon the police to investigate the matter and ensure my daughter’s killers are apprehended and punished.”

Neighbours, relatives and friends of the victim described her as a warm-hearted, easy-going, intelligent and bright girl.

Shocked residents who spoke to the Nation, at the scene where the body was lying, said the student could have been raped before being murdered on Monday evening after school.

“It is a very shocking and agonising incident. I am working with the security apparatus to try to unearth what transpired and who could be the culprits,” said area Member County Assembly Ms Wanjiru Waiganjo.

A resident, Daniel Mbuthia, who was among those who discovered the body of the deceased said it had some marks on the neck, a sign that the deceased may have been strangled by her tormentor(s).